Senate sends Obama temporary funding bill to avert shutdown

(L-R) Republican Senate leaders Tom Barrasso (R-WY), John Thune (R-SD), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and John Cornyn (R-TX) hold a news conference on budget negotiations on Capitol Hill in Washington December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed and sent to President Barack Obama emergency legislation to fund the government beyond midnight when existing money expires.

By voice vote, the Senate passed a bill approved earlier on Wednesday by the House of Representatives that extends the temporary appropriations through Dec. 22.

The measure gives Congress more time to finish a $1.15 trillion bill to pay for federal programs through September 2016.