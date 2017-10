U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement on the U.S. "Fiscal Cliff" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is inviting congressional leaders to the White House next week for “fiscal cliff” talks, an administration official said on Friday.

Obama will announce that the invitation was extended to Republican House Speaker John Boehner, Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, the official said.