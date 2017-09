U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a business roundtable with company CEOs in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama would veto a stop-gap government funding plan from Republicans in the House of Representatives that defunds Obamacare health reforms, the White House said on Thursday.

In a brief statement, the White House Office of Management and Budget said Obama would veto the bill “because it advances a narrow ideological agenda that threatens our economy and the interests of the middle class.”