U.S. Democrats defeat Republican measure to fund veterans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a Republican measure on Tuesday to fund the Veterans Administration while much of the rest of the government remains closed.

A majority of the House voted for the legislation, 264-164. But since the measure was placed on a legislative fast-track, it needed two-thirds to pass, and thus failed.

Democrats argued that Republicans should instead approve a bill passed by the Senate to fund the Veterans Administration and other federal agencies through November 15.