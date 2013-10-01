FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Democrats defeat Republican measure to fund veterans
October 2, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. Democrats defeat Republican measure to fund veterans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a Republican measure on Tuesday to fund the Veterans Administration while much of the rest of the government remains closed.

A majority of the House voted for the legislation, 264-164. But since the measure was placed on a legislative fast-track, it needed two-thirds to pass, and thus failed.

Democrats argued that Republicans should instead approve a bill passed by the Senate to fund the Veterans Administration and other federal agencies through November 15.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; editing by Christopher Wilson

