House vote on fiscal cliff plan could be this week: Republican
December 18, 2012 / 3:24 PM / in 5 years

House vote on fiscal cliff plan could be this week: Republican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) (C) looks on as Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks during a news conference on the fiscal cliff, after a closed GOP meeting at Capitol Hill in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A vote on a U.S. House of Representatives Republican plan to avert the fiscal cliff could come as early as this week, according to a Republican lawmaker.

Leader Eric Cantor told a Republican caucus meeting Tuesday morning that a vote on a Republican plan to avoid some $600 billion in taxes and spending could be this week, U.S. Representative Paul Broun told Reuters.

Earlier, a congressional aide said the plan would prevent taxes from rising on incomes below $1 million.

Kim Dixon; Editing by Doina Chiacu

