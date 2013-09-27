FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate passes bill to keep government operating
September 27, 2013 / 5:54 PM / 4 years ago

Senate passes bill to keep government operating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Friday passed and sent to the House of Representatives a bill to fund government operations from October 1 to November 15 to avert agency shutdowns.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are considering attaching controversial items to this straight-forward emergency funding bill, such as denying funds for President Barack Obama’s healthcare law for a year.

Such a move by the House could result in deadlock and put the federal government closer to a shutdown on Tuesday.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

