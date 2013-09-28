FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House to start votes on budget plan, with Obamacare delay
September 28, 2013 / 4:58 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House to start votes on budget plan, with Obamacare delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will start a series of votes on Saturday to keep the government funded so it can keep running past an October 1 deadline.

The Republican votes will include a measure to delay President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

The proposal puts the House on a collision course with the Democratic-led Senate, which passed its own funding measure on Friday stripping out Republican attempts to defund the law, known as Obamacare.

The idea of passing a budget measure with the healthcare element was well-received by the House Republican caucus, which huddled on Saturday morning to plot strategy in the budget standoff.

The House will also start votes on Saturday on a measure to continue pay to the military if lawmakers are unable to clinch a deal to avert a government shutdown, a Republican lawmaker said.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Kim Dixon; editing by Christopher Wilson

