House passes clean one-year debt limit increase
#Business News
February 11, 2014 / 10:44 PM / 4 years ago

House passes clean one-year debt limit increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Capitol building is seen before U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives, by a narrow margin, on Tuesday passed clean legislation raising the government’s borrowing authority for one year in order to avoid a default that was looming at the end of this month.

By a vote of 221-201, the House passed the bill, adhering to President Barack Obama’s demand that it have no unrelated conditions attached. With House passage, the bill now goes to the Senate, where debate could begin on Wednesday.

Only 28 of the House’s 232 Republicans voted for the measure, leaving Democrats to provide most of the votes for passage.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
