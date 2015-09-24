Senate to take test vote Monday on government funding bill

A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate, racing against a Sept. 30 deadline, has scheduled a procedural vote on Monday for legislation that would temporarily fund the federal government and avoid agency shutdowns on Oct. 1.

The legislation would not contain a provision that would defund women’s healthcare provider Planned Parenthood. President Barack Obama has threatened to veto any funding bill that takes away the organization’s funding.

Congressional Republicans had been targeting the must-pass spending bill as a way to end Planned Parenthood’s federal funds after allegations, which it denies, that it improperly sold fetal tissue from abortions.