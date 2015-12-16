FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House to vote on taxes Thursday, spending on Friday: lawmakers
December 16, 2015 / 3:19 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House to vote on taxes Thursday, spending on Friday: lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will vote on tax extender legislation on Thursday and a sweeping “omnibus” spending bill on Friday, several lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Separately, Democratic Representative Steven Israel said House Democrats have a “not insignificant level of anxiety” over Republicans’ plan to end the ban on U.S. oil exports as part of the funding bill, adding that U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is having conversations with fellow Democrats and with Republican leadership.

Reporting by David Lawder, Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

