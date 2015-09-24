FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says talking to lawmakers to avoid a government shutdown
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 24, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

White House says talking to lawmakers to avoid a government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tourists walk past the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Obama administration officials have been talking to lawmakers on ways of avoiding a government shutdown, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday.

He told a news briefing that President Barack Obama does not want Congress to pass budget legislation with “ideological riders,” a reference to the push by some Republican lawmakers to cut funding for Planned Parenthood in any legislation to fund the government beyond Sept. 30.

“I can confirm ... that there have been conversations between White House officials and members of Congress on Capitol Hill to discuss the need to avoid a government shutdown,” Earnest said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.