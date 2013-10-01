White House scoffs at Republican idea for targeted funding bills

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney speaks to reporters about Obamacare from the briefing room of the White House in Washington September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday scoffed at a proposal by U.S. House Republicans to pass a series of targeted funding bills, saying the piecemeal approach to funding the government was “not serious.”

The proposal “shows the utter lack of seriousness that we’re seeing from Republicans,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

“If they want to open the government, they should open the government, and then we can negotiate about how we fund our budget priorities in the future,” Carney told reporters.