FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House scoffs at Republican idea for targeted funding bills
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 1, 2013 / 6:29 PM / in 4 years

White House scoffs at Republican idea for targeted funding bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney speaks to reporters about Obamacare from the briefing room of the White House in Washington September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday scoffed at a proposal by U.S. House Republicans to pass a series of targeted funding bills, saying the piecemeal approach to funding the government was “not serious.”

The proposal “shows the utter lack of seriousness that we’re seeing from Republicans,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

“If they want to open the government, they should open the government, and then we can negotiate about how we fund our budget priorities in the future,” Carney told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.