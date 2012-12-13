FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says Republicans not budging on tax rate hikes
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 13, 2012 / 7:14 PM / 5 years ago

White House says Republicans not budging on tax rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday congressional Republicans have not budged on a key sticking point in negotiations to avert the looming “fiscal cliff” - the issue of raising tax rates on the top 2 percent of U.S. earners.

“What we have not seen from the Republicans is any movement at all on the fundamental issue,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.

“We have not seen in our conversations or in offers any difference in the stated position by the speaker of the House when it comes to revenue,” Carney said, referring to House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.