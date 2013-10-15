FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: 'We're far from a deal' to end fiscal impasse
October 15, 2013 / 5:13 PM / 4 years ago

White House: 'We're far from a deal' to end fiscal impasse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday that negotiations in the Senate are making progress toward ending a fiscal impasse but ”we’re far from a deal at this point.

With time running out until a Thursday deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling or face a debt default, the White House was hopeful the Senate would provide a path out of the crisis.

“We’re encouraged by the progress that we’ve seen in the Senate, but we’re far from a deal at this point,” Carney told reporters.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

