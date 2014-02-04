FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House refutes CBO finding that Obamacare to reduce jobs
February 4, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

White House refutes CBO finding that Obamacare to reduce jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday refuted arguments that Obamacare reforms will hurt jobs, and said a new report from the Congressional Budget Office finds the reforms will spur hiring during the 2014-2016 period.

“Claims that the Affordable Care Act hurts jobs are simply belied by the facts in the CBO report,” the White House said in a statement about the report, contradicting assessments that said the CBO showed reforms will result in a cut to hours.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

