FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House urges Congress to abandon riders, fund government
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 2, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

White House urges Congress to abandon riders, fund government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the conclusion of his visit to Paris, France December 1, 2015. Obama was in Paris to attend the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21). REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Wednesday called on Congress to quickly pass legislation to fund the federal government, saying proposed riders would undermine Wall Street reform, carbon curbs for power plants, and Obamacare health insurance law.

“Congressional Republicans are whistling past the political graveyard of a government shutdown,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.

“We are hopeful that in the nine days that remain for members of Congress to do their job, that Republicans will abandon this effort to lard up the bill with ideological riders,” he added.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.