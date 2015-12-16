FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: US spending bill appears to meet Obama's priorities
#Politics
December 16, 2015 / 5:28 PM / 2 years ago

White House: US spending bill appears to meet Obama's priorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House reacted positively on Wednesday to a deal to fund the U.S. government through September 2016, saying that it met U.S. President Barack Obama’s priorities without including “hundreds of needless ideological riders.”

“The president’s team is still reviewing the text of omnibus, but it appears to meet the priorities the president outlined first at the beginning of this year,” said Jennifer Friedman, a White House spokeswoman.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey

