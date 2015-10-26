FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says no budget compromise agreed on yet
#Politics
October 26, 2015 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

White House says no budget compromise agreed on yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House spokesman Josh Earnest speaks to reporters from the briefing room of the White House in Washington October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration continues to work with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reach a compromise deal on the federal budget and U.S. debt limit, the White House said on Monday.

“Not everything ... has been agreed to. That means that nothing at this point has been agreed to. We continue to urge Republicans to continue to engage constructively with Democrats to identify common ground,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a regular news briefing.

Earnest declined to comment on a report that progress had been made in the talks.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
