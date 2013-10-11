FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama would sign a short-term debt increase: White House
October 11, 2013 / 8:53 PM / 4 years ago

Obama would sign a short-term debt increase: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama would sign a short-term increase of the debt ceiling, if Congress passed a “clean” bill without policy conditions, but would prefer a longer extension, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Friday.

“Is (a short-term extension) still acceptable as the bare minimum? Sure,” Carney said.

“If the Congress were to pass a clean debt ceiling of short duration to avoid default, the president would sign that,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech

