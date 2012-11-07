FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top senator says will not deal with debt limit until 2013
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Top senator says will not deal with debt limit until 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Democratic leader said on Wednesday that he did not expect to raise the government’s debt limit until 2013 and said he was not in favor of delaying big decisions on the budget.

Lawmakers have less than two months to find a way to stave off the $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts that are due to go into effect at the end of the year.

Speaking after President Barack Obama won a second term in the White House, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also said immigration reform was high on his list for 2013.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
