FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
FAA investigates Michigan team charter flight that slid off runway
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 8, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 5 months ago

FAA investigates Michigan team charter flight that slid off runway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it is investigating a charter flight carrying the University of Michigan men's basketball team that slid off the runway at a suburban Detroit airport, sustaining extensive damage.

The FAA said the charter flight, an MD-83 passenger jet, was bound for Washington-Dulles International Airport, near the location of the Big Ten men's college basketball tournament.

The plane aborted takeoff in high winds at 2:55 p.m. EST (1955 GMT), and after heavy braking, it slid off the runway, the school said in a statement. The plane was evacuated safely with no serious injuries, but some suffered bumps and bruises.

Tom Wywrot, a university spokesman, said the plane had 109 passengers and seven crew members aboard. The team is still working to make alternative arrangements early Wednesday evening.

Michigan is scheduled to play Illinois on Thursday afternoon in Washington.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Leslie Adler, G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.