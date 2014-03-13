FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Airways flight diverted to Houston due to sick baby
#U.S.
March 13, 2014

US Airways flight diverted to Houston due to sick baby

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A US Airways flight from Tampa to Phoenix made an emergency landing in Houston when a toddler aboard had a life-threatening medical emergency during the journey, the Houston Fire Department said on Wednesday.

Flight 678 was met by an ambulance when it landed at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday night. The child was in stable condition, the department said, without offering details on the cause of the medical emergency.

Two medically trained personnel, not associated with the child, were on the flight and helped stabilize the child until the plane touched down in Houston, media reports said.

Garrett Goodwin told FOX 10 news in Phoenix that he was sitting two rows behind the toddler when the baby stopped breathing.

“I did chest compressions, cleared his mouth, gave him some rescue breathing, stimulated him, he came back around,” Goodwin said.

Reporting by Amandas Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

