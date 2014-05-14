FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dallas-bound flight makes emergency landing in Tulsa
May 14, 2014

Dallas-bound flight makes emergency landing in Tulsa

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - No one was injured on Wednesday when an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport after experiencing mechanical problems, officials said.

The flight, carrying 137 passengers and five crew members, was traveling from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Dallas when it was diverted to Tulsa at a little after 12 p.m. local time, according to airline spokesman Matt Miller.

The twin-engine MD-80 landed without incident in Oklahoma at shortly before 1 p.m. time and taxied safely to the gate, Miller said.

The captain indicated the aircraft had flight control problems that were later corrected, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

Miller said maintenance crews were inspecting the plane in Tulsa, but did not have any specifics on the mechanical issues the airliner experienced.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Andre Grenon

