Arkansas town evacuated due to flood threat, storm watch in Colorado

TEXARKANA, Ark. (Reuters) - About 250 people have left the southwestern Arkansas town of Garland City due to flooding on a rising Red River that threatened to break a levee, officials said on Friday.

The evacuation took place on Thursday night and the river is expected to crest early on Saturday, they said.

“Last night we had a levy that was breaching. We evacuated Garland at 11 o’clock with 99 percent of the people leaving,” Terry Purvis, deputy emergency management director for Miller County, said on Friday.

“If the levee had broken, 50,000 acres would flood in 30 minutes,” Purvis said.

He said crews have been working to secure the levee.

Eric Cain, a regional director of the American Red Cross, said the group has set up shelters for those displaced by the floods.

Neighboring states Texas and Oklahoma had record rainfalls in May that flooded rivers, damaged thousands of homes and killed at least 30 people.

Rivers in Texas, Arkansas and Kansas are still surging in spots from the rainfall and the release of water from upstream dams brimming near capacity.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for eastern Colorado on Friday afternoon as well as a flash flood watch for northeast Kansas.