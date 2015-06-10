FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Floods sweep northwest Louisiana, damaging hundreds of structures
#Environment
June 10, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Floods sweep northwest Louisiana, damaging hundreds of structures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana in a photo released by the Bossier Parish Sheriff, taken by Lt. Bill Davis on June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A surging Red River that flooded northwest Louisiana this week, damaging hundreds of structures and displacing scores of people, slowly began to recede on Wednesday but was still expected to be above flood stage for several more days.

In Bossier and Caddo Parishes, the water turned fields into lakes, shut roads, flooded dozens of homes and led Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal to dispatch the National Guard to help.

“We have people still sand-bagging and trying to protect their homes,” said Lieutenant Bill Davis, a spokesman for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

At least 2,000 farm animals had to be moved to higher ground, he added.

No serious injuries or deaths have been reported due to the floods, which have also caused worries for businesses and riverfront casinos in the biggest city in the area, Shreveport.

About 300 homes were affected in Shreveport and the National Guard has erected barriers to protect areas of the city from the rising water, a city spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Lambert

