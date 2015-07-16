Coast Guard reopens flood-swollen Illinois River to barge traffic

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard reopened a flood-swollen section of the Illinois River to commercial traffic on Thursday after the key grain shipping waterway began to drop from near record-high crests hit earlier this week.

About a dozen barge tows that had been stranded by the two-day closure of a 50-mile (80 km) stretch of the river between Kampsville and Versailles, Illinois, were allowed to transit south toward the Mississippi River and on to the Gulf Coast, industry sources said.

But a force majeure declaration by exchange operator CME Group remained in effect on Thursday afternoon for all of its corn and soybean shipping stations because high water made barge loading impossible at a majority of facilities on the river, spokesman Chris Grams confirmed.

The Mississippi River and tributaries such as the Illinois and Ohio rivers supply the bulk of corn and soybeans that are exported from Gulf Coast terminals. Some 60 percent of all U.S. corn, soy and wheat exports exit the country via the Gulf.

Restrictions on commercial boat speeds remain in place for much of the Illinois River from mile marker 187 near Lacon, Illinois, to mile zero at its confluence with the Mississippi as vessel wakes could damage levees and sand bag barriers protecting towns, the Coast Guard said.

A temporary ban on recreational boat traffic remains in place from mile marker 5 to mile marker 187.

Cash premiums for corn shipped in barges to the Gulf Coast for export slipped from a two-week high posted earlier in the week, traders said.

Bids for barges loaded this month hit 43 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade September futures on Thursday afternoon, matching a recent nine-month low for a spot basis bid, they said.