One person dead, another missing after San Antonio flooding
U.S.
September 11, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

One person dead, another missing after San Antonio flooding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - One person is dead and another missing after flash floods hit San Antonio Thursday afternoon, fire officials said on Friday.

The two victims were transients in separate locations who were swept away by raging waters after a storm dumped as much 3 inches (7.6 cm) of rain in several parts of the city. The missing person is presumed dead, the officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas west of Houston on Friday morning as thunderstorms lashed the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh

