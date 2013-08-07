FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One person dead, one missing after central Missouri flooding
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 7, 2013 / 8:39 PM / in 4 years

One person dead, one missing after central Missouri flooding

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - A four-year-old boy was dead and a woman believed to be his mother was missing after flash flooding in central Missouri that closed an Interstate highway on Wednesday and triggered some evacuations.

“It appears they were washed out of their vehicle when it was swept from a small tributary into a larger creek,” said Sergeant Dan Crain, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Rolla, adding that the vehicle had been found.

The identities of the boy and woman, presumed to be mother and son, were not released. Authorities said they had been swept off a county road in their car on Tuesday and a search for them was underway near Waynesville, Missouri.

Heavy periodic rain from late Monday through Wednesday morning caused major flooding in and near Waynesville, about 130 miles southwest of St. Louis, and evacuations of some homes and buildings.

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and on Wednesday he sent 50 military police from the Missouri National Guard to help residents and protect property in flooded areas.

Rains caused a rapid rise in the Gasconade River, flooding parts of Interstate 44 and led to parts of the highway being closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune, Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.