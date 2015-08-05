FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two elite U.S. airmen die after parachute training accident
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 5, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Two elite U.S. airmen die after parachute training accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two elite U.S. airmen who served in combat zones around the world died from injuries sustained during a parachuting accident in Florida, the military said on Tuesday.

The free fall training accident occurred on Monday at the Eglin Air Force Base. Its cause has not been determined and an ongoing investigation could take up to a year to complete, the Air Force said in a statement.

It identified the men as Sergeant Timothy Officer, 32, and Sergeant Marty Bettelyoun, 35. Both had served several tours of duty abroad and were part of a special tactics unit in the Air Force’s special operations division.

Officer, a 14-year veteran, had received two Bronze Star Medals for bravery, the Air Force said. Bettelyoun was a 15-year veteran.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.