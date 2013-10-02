Jacksonville airport evacuated after suspicious packages found

(Reuters) - Jacksonville International Airport was evacuated on Tuesday as authorities investigated two suspicious packages, an airport official said.

Jacksonville police blocked off the entrance to the airport about 6 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Officials called in a bomb squad to analyze the packages, said Michael Stewart, an airport spokesman. One of the packages was found in a terminal and a second in a parking garage, Stewart said.

The Florida Times-Union reported that the incident began when authorities confronted a man who said he had a bomb. A second man was seen running from the area, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Times-Union.

Stewart said he could not confirm if anyone had been arrested.

Passengers on inbound flights at the airport were being transported to nearby hotels, the airport said on its Twitter account.