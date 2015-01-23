FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bear bites, severely injures woman in Florida
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 23, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Bear bites, severely injures woman in Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A 400-pound (180-kg) Florida black bear named Abner severely injured a woman who tried to pet him in his cage on Friday, police said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, suffered severe wounds to her arm. She was airlifted to a hospital, according to a statement from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at a wildlife sanctuary in Dade City, Florida, said Gary Morse, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Details of the woman’s condition were not immediately known.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.