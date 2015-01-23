Bear bites, severely injures woman in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A 400-pound (180-kg) Florida black bear named Abner severely injured a woman who tried to pet him in his cage on Friday, police said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, suffered severe wounds to her arm. She was airlifted to a hospital, according to a statement from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at a wildlife sanctuary in Dade City, Florida, said Gary Morse, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Details of the woman’s condition were not immediately known.