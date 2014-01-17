Cleveland Browns wide receiver Bess arrested in Florida

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davone Bess (15) reacts after missing a pass during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davone Bess was arrested on Friday at an airport in Florida and charged with assaulting a police officer, officials said.

Bess, 29, was also charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in an incident at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Bess posted $100 bail and was later released from jail.

“We are aware of the situation and currently working to gather more information,” said Browns spokesman Zak Gilbert.

According to an arrest report from the Broward County Sherriff’s Office, travelers complained around 6 a.m. EST, that Bess was “acting irrationally, dancing and singing with his pants repeatedly falling down.”

When a police officer approached him, Bess grabbed a cup of coffee and squeezed it in his hand, spilling coffee on the officer. Bess then assumed a “fighting stance,” the report said.

The officer hit Bess on the leg with a baton, but Bess then took his shirt off and again assumed the stance, the report said.

Bess came under scrutiny earlier this week after tweeting a photo of what appeared to be marijuana. The picture was later deleted from his Twitter page.