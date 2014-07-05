Boats collide after Miami fireworks displays killing four people

MIAMI (Reuters) - Four people died after boats collided near a marina south of downtown Miami tossing at least a dozen people into the dark waters following Fourth of July fireworks displays, authorities said on Saturday.

Two boats collided late Friday and one began to spin in circles and rammed into a third near the marina, said Jorge Pino, spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“There was a convoy of boats going back and forth dropping off victims and a motorcade of rescue vehicles,” said Lieutenant Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the city of Miami’s fire rescue department.

Nine people were taken to hospitals.

Carroll said a man and a woman died at a hospital and Pino said another man and woman were found dead in the water early Saturday during the investigation into the collision. No further information on the victims was released.

Countless boats bob each year on the waters along Miami’s shores to watch at least half a dozen fireworks displays for the Fourth of July.

“This night causes some level of concern, enough that we bring in extra officers to patrol the water in order to try to prevent this from happening,” Pino said.