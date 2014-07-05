FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boats collide after Miami fireworks displays killing four people
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 5, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Boats collide after Miami fireworks displays killing four people

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Four people died after boats collided near a marina south of downtown Miami tossing at least a dozen people into the dark waters following Fourth of July fireworks displays, authorities said on Saturday.

Two boats collided late Friday and one began to spin in circles and rammed into a third near the marina, said Jorge Pino, spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“There was a convoy of boats going back and forth dropping off victims and a motorcade of rescue vehicles,” said Lieutenant Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the city of Miami’s fire rescue department.

Nine people were taken to hospitals.

Carroll said a man and a woman died at a hospital and Pino said another man and woman were found dead in the water early Saturday during the investigation into the collision. No further information on the victims was released.

Countless boats bob each year on the waters along Miami’s shores to watch at least half a dozen fireworks displays for the Fourth of July.

  “This night causes some level of concern, enough that we bring in extra officers to patrol the water in order to try to prevent this from happening,” Pino said.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by David Bailey and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.