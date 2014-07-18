FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida cat that 'freaked out,' prompted 911 call going home
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
July 18, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Florida cat that 'freaked out,' prompted 911 call going home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kush, a four-year-old Russian Blue, is seen in a cage at the local police station after her owner claimed the cat attacked her in her home, in DeLand, Florida, in this undated handout picture released by the DeLand Police Department on July 9, 2014. REUTERS/DeLand Police Department/Handout via Reuters

ORLANDO Fla. (Reuters) - The Florida cat that made national news this month after its owners said it had trapped them in their bedroom will return home after a 10-day quarantine in an animal shelter, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Kush, a 4-year-old female Russian Blue, was taken into custody on July 5 after owner Teresa Gregory, 50, called 911 to seek help because the cat “freaked out on us.” Gregory said the cat was hissing, scratching and scaring her and her husband.

The couple in DeLand, a city 40 miles north of Orlando, was rescued by police, who listed Kush in their report as a victim/witness and described its involvement as “cat who attacked owners.”

Police spokesman Chris Estes said Kush was going home but had no further details.

The Gregorys had told police that Kush never had shots or vaccinations and said Teresa Gregory might have accidentally stepped on the cat’s tail, setting off the aggressive behavior.

After its initial days in city custody, Kush had shown no sign of rabies, Michelle Realander, head of the city’s animal control, said at the time. Realander could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The couple did not return a call for comment.

Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.