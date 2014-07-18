Florida cat that 'freaked out,' prompted 911 call going home

Kush, a four-year-old Russian Blue, is seen in a cage at the local police station after her owner claimed the cat attacked her in her home, in DeLand, Florida, in this undated handout picture released by the DeLand Police Department on July 9, 2014. REUTERS/DeLand Police Department/Handout via Reuters

ORLANDO Fla. (Reuters) - The Florida cat that made national news this month after its owners said it had trapped them in their bedroom will return home after a 10-day quarantine in an animal shelter, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Kush, a 4-year-old female Russian Blue, was taken into custody on July 5 after owner Teresa Gregory, 50, called 911 to seek help because the cat “freaked out on us.” Gregory said the cat was hissing, scratching and scaring her and her husband.

The couple in DeLand, a city 40 miles north of Orlando, was rescued by police, who listed Kush in their report as a victim/witness and described its involvement as “cat who attacked owners.”

Police spokesman Chris Estes said Kush was going home but had no further details.

The Gregorys had told police that Kush never had shots or vaccinations and said Teresa Gregory might have accidentally stepped on the cat’s tail, setting off the aggressive behavior.

After its initial days in city custody, Kush had shown no sign of rabies, Michelle Realander, head of the city’s animal control, said at the time. Realander could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The couple did not return a call for comment.