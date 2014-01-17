FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No cold weather damage to Florida citrus crop - growers group
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 17, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

No cold weather damage to Florida citrus crop - growers group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sprinklers spray water onto a field of orange plantation for the cold weather to coat a protective layer of ice around them in Plant City, Florida December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette

MIAMI (Reuters) - Cold weather overnight did not harm oranges and other fruit across Florida’s citrus-growing regions, the state’s leading growers association said on Friday.

“Came through in good shape. No reports of damage currently. Had some high 20s, low 30s. Not cold enough, long enough,” Andrew Meadows, a spokesman for Florida Citrus Mutual, told Reuters.

Typically, citrus can be damaged by four hours or more of temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2 Celsius) but Meadows said that had not happened, even in northern citrus-producing regions of Florida.

Florida accounts for about 75 percent of the U.S. orange crop and as much as 40 percent of the world’s orange juice supply.

Reporting By David Adams; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.