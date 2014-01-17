No cold weather damage to Florida citrus crop - growers group

Sprinklers spray water onto a field of orange plantation for the cold weather to coat a protective layer of ice around them in Plant City, Florida December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette

MIAMI (Reuters) - Cold weather overnight did not harm oranges and other fruit across Florida’s citrus-growing regions, the state’s leading growers association said on Friday.

“Came through in good shape. No reports of damage currently. Had some high 20s, low 30s. Not cold enough, long enough,” Andrew Meadows, a spokesman for Florida Citrus Mutual, told Reuters.

Typically, citrus can be damaged by four hours or more of temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2 Celsius) but Meadows said that had not happened, even in northern citrus-producing regions of Florida.

Florida accounts for about 75 percent of the U.S. orange crop and as much as 40 percent of the world’s orange juice supply.