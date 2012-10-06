FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least seven crashes tie up Florida highway
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
#U.S.
October 6, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

At least seven crashes tie up Florida highway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A collision on Florida’s Interstate 75 on Friday sparked a series of additional crashes involving dozens of cars, shutting the roadway and leaving at least 52 people injured, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The initial accident, which occurred on Friday afternoon near the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties on the west coast of Florida south of Tampa, is believed to have been caused by weather conditions and driver error, said spokesman Chris Miller. He said he expected the highway would be reopened within a few hours.

“We’re unsure as to how many separate collisions we had,” said Miller, adding there were no expected fatalities.

At least 47 vehicles were damaged in seven crashes. Among the 52 people reported injured, 32 were transported to hospitals, Miller said.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
