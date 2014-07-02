FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cousteau's grandson surfaces after record underwater stay
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
July 2, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Cousteau's grandson surfaces after record underwater stay

Zachary Fagenson

3 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Fabien Cousteau, grandson of famed French oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, emerged from the turquoise waters off the Florida Keys on Wednesday morning, marking the end of a record-breaking, 31-day stay in an underwater habitat with a team of scientists and documentary filmmakers.

The younger Cousteau, 46, along with two “aquanauts,” took the 60-foot (18-meter) dive to Aquarius, a 43-foot-long (18-meter-long) laboratory resting off of Key Largo, on June 1 following years of preparation and delay.

“After 31 days under water, [Fabien Cousteau] and his crew are about to become land dwellers again,” the Mission 31 team announced on Twitter shortly after 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)

While Cousteau’s goal was to attract more support for ocean conservation, teams of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Northeastern University rotated through the laboratory studying the impact of changing seas on underwater life.

The ability to live underwater allowed researchers to leave the habitat several times a day, including the middle of the night, to collect samples from nearby coral reefs and observe marine life in otherwise impossible circumstances.

Aquarius is air conditioned and equipped with wireless Internet access, a shower, a bathroom and six bunks, as well as portholes that gave the occupants a 24-hour view of the surrounding marine life.

Despite a successful trip, the month-long stay was not without its challenges.

“One night the air conditioning stopped working and it got to 95 degrees (35 C) and 95 percent humidity,” said Andrew Shantz, a Ph.D. candidate in marine eco-science at Florida International University, who spent 17 days in the lab in the beginning of June.

“We saw a Goliath grouper attack a big barracuda, which is something I never imagined happening,” Shantz said.

The previous record for living under water was held by Cousteau’s grandfather, who in 1963 spent 30 days in a similar facility in depths of about 30 feet (9 meters) in the Red Sea.

Editing by David Adams, Sandra Maler and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.