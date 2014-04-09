One child dead in hit-and-run crash at Orlando, Florida day care

Parents wait behind as police consult after several children were injured after being struck by a vehicle at a KinderCare Learning Center in Winter Park, Florida April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - One child died and a dozen people were injured in a hit-and-run crash at an Orlando-area day care center on Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports citing hospital officials.

The 13 victims, mostly children, were hospitalized after a car crashed into the day care center, an official with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The condition of several of the injured victims was “very, very serious,” added highway patrol spokeswoman Cindy Williams.