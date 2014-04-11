Driver held without bail in deadly crash at Florida day care center

Robert Corchado, 28, is seen in a booking photo from the Orange County Jail in Orlando, Florida taken April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Orange County Jail/Handout via Reuters

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - A Florida man charged in a car crash that killed a 4-year-old girl at a day care center and injured 14 other people will be held without bail through the weekend after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk, a judge ordered on Friday.

Robert Corchado, 28, surrendered to police late Thursday, more than 24 hours after authorities said he allegedly fled the scene of the deadly accident. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and serious bodily injury.

Judge Jerry Brewer gave prosecutors until Monday to file a motion arguing why Corchado should be detained until trial after hearing that the Florida Highway Patrol had evidence the suspect planned to flee the country if let out of jail.

Corchado is believed to be the driver of a Dodge Durango SUV that triggered a crash Wednesday afternoon by rear-ending another car as it slowed to turn into the day care entrance, in the Orlando suburb of Winter Park.

The second car, a Toyota Solara, jumped the curb before going through the parking lot and into the front of the day care center, striking several children and stopping at the back of the building.

One victim remained in critical condition on Friday, according to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

The Durango fled the scene and was later found parked at a home.

Law enforcement intelligence indicates Corchado is a member of the Latin Kings gang and police believe he had help hiding after the crash, said Major Cindy Williams, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

She said Corchado had an extensive criminal history involving drugs.