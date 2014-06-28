FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hit-run driver sought in crash that killed three women in Florida
June 28, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Hit-run driver sought in crash that killed three women in Florida

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Tampa are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed three women, who according to local media reports were all single mothers, authorities said on Saturday.

A Chrysler driven by the suspect was traveling at high speed when it struck a car carrying the three women at the entrance to a parking lot in Tampa early on Thursday, police said in a news release. The crash caused the gas tank to rupture, engulfing the car in flames, police said.

The three single mothers left behind a total of six children, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Two of the women passengers, Briana Lequinda Campbell, 23, and Jamesia Chera Santoria, 21, died at the scene, and a third, Grace Collier, 25, the driver, died in a hospital, police said. Campbell and Santoria were Collier’s nieces, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The driver of the Chrysler that struck the women’s vehicle fled the scene and is still at large, police said. He was identified by police as Marquice L. Anderson, 27, of St. Petersburg.

A woman who owned the car was cooperating with police, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg, Writing by Kevin Murphy, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis

