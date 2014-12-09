Florida man convicted in crash that killed four-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida hit-and-run driver faces a potential lifetime prison sentence after being convicted of causing a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl at a daycare center near Orlando, a spokeswoman for prosecutors said on Tuesday.

A jury deliberated less than two hours on Monday before finding Robert Corchado, 29, guilty of five felonies and two misdemeanors, including leaving the scene of an accident with a death and several drug charges, said Angela Starke, spokeswoman for the state attorney’s office in Orlando.

Prosecutors will seek to have Corchado declared a habitual offender at his Jan. 16 sentencing, a designation that could result in a stiffer punishment, Starke said.

His convictions for the death and for heroin trafficking each carry potential sentences of 15 years to life in prison, she said.

Investigators said Corchado in April rear-ended a car driven by Albert Campbell, whose vehicle then crashed through the wall of Kindercare Learning Center in Winter Park and traveled through the building during snack time.

The car plowed into three tables of children, sending them flying in different directions and killing Lily Quintus, police said.

Investigators later determined that Campbell, who was not charged, thought he was applying the brake but actually was pressing on the accelerator as his car drove from room to room before being stopped by a wall in the building.

Quintus died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to an autopsy report.

Corchado drove home, parked his car and took off in a rental car, hiding out for more than 24 hours before his arrest, authorities said at the time.