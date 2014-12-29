FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Florida racetrack
#U.S.
December 29, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Florida racetrack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A track attendant died after being struck by a motorcycle that lost control during a weekend race at a Florida motorsports raceway, authorities said on Monday.

The man, whose name has not been released, suffered fatal injuries on Sunday while working at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida.

The accident occurred when a motorcycle racer was unable to stop on the approach to a turn in the track, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The rider told police his bike’s throttle was stuck.

The rider dismounted, jumping into a grassy area, while the motorcycle continued down the track and struck the track attendant, who later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Representatives for the raceway could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Peter Cooney

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Peter Cooney
