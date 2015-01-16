Florida man sentenced to 40 years in deadly daycare crash

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A hit-and-run driver in Florida was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl in a daycare center, according to state prosecutors.

Robert Corchado, 29, faced a potential life sentence after a jury in December found him guilty of five felonies and two misdemeanors, including leaving the scene of an accident with a death. His convictions included several drug charges.

Corchado rear-ended a car that then crashed through the wall of a KinderCare Learning Center in Winter Park, a suburb of Orlando. The car plowed into three tables of children, ages three through five, killing Lily Quintus.

The driver of the second car thought he was braking but instead was accelerating through the building, according to investigative reports. He was not charged.

Corchado drove home, got a rental car and hid out for more than 24 hours until turning himself in after his photo was broadcast by news media.