FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Search and rescue' mission still underway for missing U.S. Black Hawk crew
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 11, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

'Search and rescue' mission still underway for missing U.S. Black Hawk crew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The mission to find seven Marines and four soldiers missing after an Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a nighttime training mission off the Florida coast remains “a search and rescue operation,” a U.S. Army official said on Wednesday.

“Our main effort right now is getting our soldiers and our Marines back,” said U.S. Army Major General Glenn Curtis, who noted the Louisiana National Guard members on board the helicopter all have several thousand hours of flying experience.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.