'Search and rescue' mission still underway for missing U.S. Black Hawk crew

(Reuters) - The mission to find seven Marines and four soldiers missing after an Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a nighttime training mission off the Florida coast remains “a search and rescue operation,” a U.S. Army official said on Wednesday.
“Our main effort right now is getting our soldiers and our Marines back,” said U.S. Army Major General Glenn Curtis, who noted the Louisiana National Guard members on board the helicopter all have several thousand hours of flying experience.
