Weapons haul found in Florida man's car after racially charged gas station shooting

(Reuters) - A Florida man pulled over by police near a university in a Jeep laden with guns and military gear is facing hate crime charges after he fired gunshots at a gas station during a racially charged argument with an Arab man.

The Tampa Police Department said on Thursday the man hurled ethnic slurs during the altercation inside the station’s store and then, after walking out and pulling his Jeep in front of the store, fired three gunshots and drove off.

Police later stopped the man near the University of South Florida, finding two pistols, an assault rifle, and military equipment, the department said. A bomb squad was called to search his Jeep.

The man also faces charges of shooting from a vehicle and criminal mischief. There were no injuries.