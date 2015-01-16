Two dead inside Florida home after robbery suspect cornered

(Reuters) - Police found two bodies in a house in central Florida on Thursday after they had cornered a robbery suspect there then stopped him in a blaze of gunfire as he tried to drive a car through their cordon.

Police were also hunting for two other suspects who fled the scene of the original robbery, shooting at officers as they ran.

Officers had surrounded the house in Haines City after a resident reported suspicious activity at her neighbor’s home. The suspect barreled through a closed garage door towards them, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Police opened fire, hitting the man. Police dogs also tackled him. He was taken into custody with gunshot wounds and dog bites, the sheriff’s office said.

When checking the home, officers found the bodies of the two adult homicide victims.

The drama began a few hours earlier when Haines City police chased four men suspected of robbing a pawn shop and were escaping in a sport utility vehicle.

The suspects opened fire before crashing their car and fleeing on foot, the office said. One of the men was immediately apprehended.

The sheriff’s office described the two suspects still at large as armed and dangerous.

“We’re not taking any risks. They can come be arrested peacefully, which is what we want. But if they point guns at us, make no mistake about it. We will shoot them - a lot,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told a news conference.

No police officers or other residents had been hurt, Judd said.