FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida man accused of throwing daughter from bridge incompetent to stand trial
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 26, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Florida man accused of throwing daughter from bridge incompetent to stand trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Nicholas Jonchuck Jr., 25, appears on video monitor in Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court in Clearwater, Florida January 8, 2015. REUTERS/John Pendygraft/Tampa Bay Times/Pool

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida man facing murder charges for allegedly throwing his 5-year-old daughter off a bridge currently is incompetent to stand trial, a judge said on Thursday.

John Jonchuck, 25, will be sent a state mental hospital in an attempt to restore his mental condition so that he can face trial, according to a spokesman for the state’s sixth judicial circuit court.

Jonchuck has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

A hearing on his mental status was scheduled for June 9.

Questions about Jonchuck’s bizarre behavior were reported to authorities shortly before last month’s death of Phoebe Jonchuck, a kindergarten student.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.