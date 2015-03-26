Stepmother, father arrested after Florida three-year-old found dead in box

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Florida police on Wednesday arrested the stepmother and father of a 3-year-old child, initially reported missing, whose dead body was found inside a box in their home’s laundry room.

Police said Ahizya Osceola suffered extensive injuries. He was found in an 8-inch-wide box, wrapped in a garbage bag, Frank Fernandez, the police chief in Hollywood, Florida, told reporters.

“No child should ever, ever endure this life, the life of little Ahizya,” he said at a news conference.

His stepmother, Analiz Osceola, 24, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, child neglect and giving false information to law enforcement.

The child was initially reported missing last Thursday.

The father, Nelson Osceola, 24, was charged with child neglect.