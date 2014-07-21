Florida police probe death of 4-year-old run over by car

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida boy found in the middle of a street in Tampa died after being run over by a car, and authorities are investigating whether the child was pushed or fell from the vehicle, city police said on Monday.

Four-year-old Marterrance Albury rolled out of the back passenger door of a green sports utility vehicle on Sunday evening, a witness told authorities in an emergency call.

After landing on his head, the child was run over by the vehicle’s back wheels, said Laura McElroy, a Tampa Police spokeswoman.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The 4-year-old had been left in the care of his 17-year-old brother, who shortly after the incident approached a police officer at the scene saying he couldn’t find the child. The incident took place just outside an apartment complex where they lived.

“We still have a lot of unanswered questions,” McElroy said, adding that it doesn’t appear the brother was driving the green Ford Expedition that police said they believe was involved in the incident.

She said police are trying to determine how the child ended up in the car, which fled the scene.

The child’s mother, Joantea Williams, 36, became hysterical and threatened to take her own life after learning what happened when she got home early Monday morning, police said.

Authorities had her admitted to a hospital against her will for emergency evaluation.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.