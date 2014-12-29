FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida girl killed by falling tree
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 29, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Florida girl killed by falling tree

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A 12-year-old Florida girl was killed when a tree supporting a hammock in her back yard fell on her, authorities said on Monday.

Trinity Boothe’s father heard a thud shortly after she went outside on Sunday afternoon to read a book in the hammock at the family’s home in Lakeland, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, authorities said.

He went outside to find her lying on the ground, with the tree on top of her, said Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Donna Wood.

“This is a horrible, horrible, freak, tragic accident,” Wood said. “I cannot imagine a worse way to end your year.”

Police and medics arrived within minutes, finding the father performing CPR on his daughter. Medics brought her to a hospital, where she was declared dead about an hour after the incident, Wood said.

Authorities discovered the tree, which had supported the hammock for 10 years, had termite damage. It was more than 10 feet tall and five feet in diameter at the base, Wood said.

“No one would have imagined that there would have been enough termite damage for this to happen,” Wood said.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.